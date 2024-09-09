Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sitting on a ‘gold mine’; bad press likely to help the Sussexes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sitting on a ‘gold mine’, which can significantly increase their income. However, it may be a wise decision to hold it for now.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated9 Sep 2024, 05:08 PM IST
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a lucrative opportunity ahead involving another critique of the British monarchy, reports suggest. Royal expert Tom Bower has said that Meghan's potential autobiography could be a “gold mine”.

When the time is right, they are expected to openly discuss their experiences with the Royal Family during media appearances. For now, they are holding off on taking any immediate action.

"The only thing she has got left - and I think that is her potential gold mine - is her autobiography. She has a very very vivid imagination and she'll be able to spell out an amazing story... to increase her income," Bower told Talk TV.

Several reports and experts implied the Royal Family were unhappy with Harry's memoir upon its release. Meghan's potential book might worsen the tension between the Sussexes and King Charles.

"The problem is, she isn't a great actress. Her acting career ended long before she arrived in London - that's why she came here. She couldn't find any more work after Suits," he said.

An insider mentioned that the couple will eventually publish more personal accounts, with Meghan writing her memoir and Harry revisiting Spare.

Meghan Markle's autobiography

Even the bad press is good press for this couple.

Speculation about Meghan Markle possibly writing her own autobiography has been circulating since Harry's book gained popularity in early 2023. However, some publishing experts believe it is sensible that the couple have held off on releasing more titles for now, as per OK! Magazine.

"Fans are fickle. Disappoint them once, and a book can freefall into irrelevance super quickly, even with the momentum of something like Spare behind it. Their team, who are good at what they do, wants to make the angry mobs salivate for it before throwing Meghan's story to the masses because even the bad press is good press for this couple," one insider said.

First Published:9 Sep 2024, 05:08 PM IST
