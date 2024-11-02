Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for spending ₹16 crore in security in Colombia tour amid economic crisis

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently faced criticism following their tour of Colombia, which they had hoped would reinforce their image as a global “alternative Royal Family”. Instead, the four-day visit sparked backlash due to accusations that it cost Colombia £1.5 million ( ₹16.3 crore) in security expenses.

Many perceived their actions as attempting to replicate an official royal tour, despite the couple having left their royal roles over four years ago.

Critics questioned why Harry and Meghan, having stepped away from the Royal Family, would seek attention through such visits, with some suggesting they were trying to rival Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Observers noted the tension between Harry and Meghan’s desire to engage in social causes while maintaining their status in Hollywood, which had led to divided opinions.

Upon their return to the United States, Colombian official Andres Escobar criticised them further, remarking that the couple’s invitation came solely from the country’s vice president, who reportedly was influenced by the Sussex’s popularity on Netflix.

Escobar argued that it was unfair for Colombia, which is facing economic challenges, to spend so heavily on the visit, including using military resources.

“There are many, many Colombians who are hungry and have a lack of basic needs. We are in an economic crisis and eight billion pesos have been spent for the visit of Harry and Meghan, Colombian military planes and helicopters have been used and the money could have been better spent,” OK! Quoted Escober as saying.

Harry-Meghan ‘embarrassed’ Sources tell the publication that the couple felt disappointed by the backlash, especially as it echoed reactions from a similar tour in Nigeria.

“They’ve been left embarrassed by this latest backlash, especially as they faced similar comments when they went to Nigeria,” a source told OK!.