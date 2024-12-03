Amid speculations that the new documentary of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could further ruin their ties with the Royal Family, the couple has once again invited the wrath of critics.

Several critics and Royal Family experts have accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of using the ‘monarchy as a platform’.

Jack Royston of The Royal Report podcast commented on Meghan and Harry's ‘unreasonable’ demand to be "half in, half out" of the monarchy, a request that the late Queen had denied. “ That is a huge compromise to demand off the monarchy. They should never be using the monarchy as a platform,” Royston was quoted as saying by The Express.

'Harry - The Lost Prince' documentary The documentary titled Harry - The Lost Prince will premiere on Germany’s ZDF network on December 3.

The documentary shows Harry’s struggles as a working royal, his decision to step back from royal duties in 2020 and his life in California with Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the film, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also been accused of hypocrisy due to their actions, including during their tour to Colombia this year.

‘Does not send the right message’ Russel Myers, a reporter, commented that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turning up in designer clothes worth millions of pounds in a state that houses the world's poorest communities “does not send the right message.”

"If you're going to places like Nigeria, like Colombia, which have huge socio-economic problems, some of the world's poorest communities in these countries, and you're turning up wearing tens of thousands of pounds worth of designer clothes - it really doesn't send the right message," Myers said, The Express reported.

Since stepping back from royal duties, Harry and Meghan have been under intense global scrutiny, with their Netflix series and high-profile interviews generating both support and criticism.