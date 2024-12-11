Comedian Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's decision to leave the US to settle in the UK won't impact their bond with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They reportedly aim to maintain closeness despite concerns about the relocation.

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi’s relocation to the United Kingdom will not affect their relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The comedian and her wife moved to the Cotswolds in England, leaving Montecito, California. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The couple, who got married in 2008, is close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the royals moved to the United States after exiting royal life in 2020.

According to a report by InTouch, the couple plans to “stay close" to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their trip to the UK. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Harry has already been giving them all sorts of advice on the Cotswolds," report said quoting a source.

“The vibe there is very similar to Montecito, just with a whole lot more rain, and Harry knows it quite well," it added.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe that the move by Ellen and his wife was “pretty upsetting." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Ellen and Portia have been absolute rocks for Meghan and Harry from the moment they moved to California," the report said.

“They helped them get settled in Montecito and introduced them to so many great people; they’re such a huge part of Meghan and Harry’s circle." it added.

The Duke and Duchess added that they “totally understand why they’re leaving; they’ve toyed with the idea themselves since the election," while citing Donald Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the US General Elections in November. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the good news for Prince Harry is that his wife would agree to visit the UK to see Ellen and his wife, the report said, citing a source.