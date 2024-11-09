Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘very, very nervous’ after Donald Trump’s election victory: ‘If he has nothing to hide…’

With Donald Trump's recent election win, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly worried about their future in the US, particularly concerning Harry's visa status amid calls for transparency about his immigration application from conservative groups.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published9 Nov 2024, 01:43 PM IST
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘very, very nervous’ after Donald Trump’s election victory: ‘If he has nothing to hide…’ (Kirsty O'Connor/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘very, very nervous’ after Donald Trump’s election victory: ‘If he has nothing to hide…’ (Kirsty O’Connor/Pool Photo via AP, File)(Kirsty O’Connor/Pool Photo via AP, File)

With Donald Trump’s recent victory in the 2024 US Presidential Election, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly feel “nervous” about their future in the United States. Trump’s return to power has sparked concerns for the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, particularly as some political figures have questioned Harry’s visa status.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank in the US, has been vocal about the transparency of Harry’s immigration process. Nile Gardiner, Director of the Heritage Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, recently commented on the couple’s silence during this election cycle.

Also Read | Harry-Meghan apparently trying to establish a royal-friendly image

Gardiner contrasted it with 2020 when they spoke out against “hate speech” and “misinformation”. Although they did not openly endorse a candidate then, their message was widely interpreted to support Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

“If Prince Harry has nothing to hide with regard to his immigration application, he should welcome and support the release of his immigration records," Gardiner told GB News.

The Heritage Foundation has pushed for these documents to be made public, especially after Harry’s admissions in his memoir Spare about past recreational drug use. Disclosing such information is generally required in US visa applications, and past drug use can impact eligibility.

Also Read | With Trump back, Harry may have to pay for his ‘extremely foolish’ decision

A ruling allowed Harry’s records to remain private in September 2024. However, following Trump’s win, Gardiner expressed hope that the case might be reopened under the new administration.

Stricter approach to immigration

Harry's situation could change with Trump’s administration likely to take a stricter approach to immigration. Gardiner noted that the Biden administration faced criticism for its immigration policies.

Also Read | 2024 US election results pose questions for Harry-Meghan’s future

"I would add that I would not be surprised if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are very, very nervous as a result of the outcome of the US presidential election. Prince Harry has been shielded and protected by the Biden administration, and he will not be shielded by the next US administration,” Gardiner told the publication.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Nov 2024, 01:43 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsPrince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘very, very nervous’ after Donald Trump’s election victory: ‘If he has nothing to hide…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.00-110.00
      Chennai
      79,381.00-110.00
      Delhi
      79,533.00-110.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.00-110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.