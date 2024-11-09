Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘very, very nervous’ after Donald Trump’s election victory: ‘If he has nothing to hide…’

With Donald Trump’s recent victory in the 2024 US Presidential Election, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly feel “nervous” about their future in the United States. Trump’s return to power has sparked concerns for the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, particularly as some political figures have questioned Harry’s visa status.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank in the US, has been vocal about the transparency of Harry’s immigration process. Nile Gardiner, Director of the Heritage Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, recently commented on the couple’s silence during this election cycle.

Gardiner contrasted it with 2020 when they spoke out against “hate speech” and “misinformation”. Although they did not openly endorse a candidate then, their message was widely interpreted to support Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

“If Prince Harry has nothing to hide with regard to his immigration application, he should welcome and support the release of his immigration records," Gardiner told GB News.

The Heritage Foundation has pushed for these documents to be made public, especially after Harry’s admissions in his memoir Spare about past recreational drug use. Disclosing such information is generally required in US visa applications, and past drug use can impact eligibility.

A ruling allowed Harry’s records to remain private in September 2024. However, following Trump’s win, Gardiner expressed hope that the case might be reopened under the new administration.

Stricter approach to immigration Harry's situation could change with Trump’s administration likely to take a stricter approach to immigration. Gardiner noted that the Biden administration faced criticism for its immigration policies.

