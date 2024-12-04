Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: The latest book, Endgame, about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claims that Prince William feels “he has lost Harry.” The book claims that Williams has been “brainwashed by a band of therapists.”

Omid Scobie, the author, claims in the book that a source close to Williams disclosed that "He feels he has lost Harry and doesn’t want to know this version of him," reported The Express.

The book Endgame by Omid Scobie revolves around the ongoing rift between the Royal Family and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The book focuses on the aftermath of the duo's exit from their Royal duties and their relocation to Montecito, California.

Is Prince Harry brainwashed? The source also told Omid Scobie, that Prince Williams believes that his younger sibling is being ‘brainwashed’. William is convinced his younger brother is being brainwashed by an “army of therapists,” reported The Express, citing the source.

Princess Kate ‘giggles’ at Meghan's name Amid several other revelations, the journalist has also claimed in the book that Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, spends more time talking about her sister-in-law Meghan Markle, than actually talking with her.

Also Read | William-Kate’s daughter stuns Royal Family with hidden talent

Scobie also mentioned that the Princess of Wales "shudders and giggles" every time she hears Meghan’s name, adding that Kate "immediately detected a rival," reported The Express.

Did ‘Endgame’ actually end the game? According to a report by The Mirror, Royal expert and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, believes that the release of the Endgame book in 2023 may have hindered any potential signs of reconciliation.

“The revelations in the new book Endgame, with its vicious attacks on the monarchy and the Prince and Princess of Wales in particular, have been noted,” Seward told the US media outlet.

Seward held the view that the author of Endgame owed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an apology.