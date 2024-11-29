Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $4.7 million Portugal home still not ready yet

The couple's $4.7 million property in Portugal is intended as a vacation home, not a permanent residence. They face obstacles moving to Europe and are expected to remain in the US for the time being, particularly for their son's schooling.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had recently bought a $4.7 million house at Portugal's CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club. Reports had claimed that this might lead to the couple applying for a Golden Visa to access Europe's 29 countries, also called the Schengen Area.

However, a new report has claimed that the couple faces hurdles as the lavish property is yet incomplete and not ready to be moved into.

According to UK's Express, the sprawling property will only be used as a vacation home by the couple.

"It hasn’t been purchased as a new home, but more as a holiday retreat and something they can put their money into to protect their assets," an insider was quoted in the report as saying.

Before being able to live in Portugal, the couple would need to get the European Union citizenship.

However, Express has reported that the couple may not be looking to exit USA anytime soon. This is despite Harry facing immigration issues in the country.

Recently, President-elect Donald Trump said that this year he might consider deporting Harry over visa issues.

The comments reportedly sent the couple "into a spin" but they are not fazed by it.

"Meghan is a US citizen, and Archie has just started a new school, so to leave the place they call home isn't even an option," another source said.

Their move out of the USA was also anticipated after talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, along with wife Portia de Rossi, recently moved to the UK amid Donald Trump's Win against Kamala Harris in the United States. Markle is Ellen's good friends and people expected her to make a similar move soon.