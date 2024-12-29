Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent a quiet Christmas at their Montecito home in California, spending the holiday with their children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. This came despite reports that the couple had been invited to celebrate with Harry's UK relatives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had received an invitation to join Prince Harry’s uncle, Charles, now the Earl Spencer, at Althorp for Christmas. However, the couple chose to stay in California, where they could focus on family traditions and making lasting memories for their children.

Meghan, according to the royal expert, has previously emphasized the importance of creating "connective memories" for Archie and Lilibet, including festive traditions like putting out "carrots for the reindeer" on Christmas Eve.

The family’s decision to remain in California marked another year of low-key celebrations, reflecting their preference for private moments away from the public eye and royal obligations.

Meanwhile, the British royal family gathered at Sandringham Estate for their annual Christmas traditions. King Charles, 76, and Queen Camilla, 77, along with other working royals, attended Christmas Day morning mass at St. Mary Magdalene Church. The royal family, led by the monarch, greeted well-wishers as they walked from the church, continuing a tradition they have upheld for many years.

This Christmas marked a particularly challenging year for the royal family. Both King Charles and Princess Kate, who were diagnosed with cancer earlier in the year, have been recovering after undergoing treatment. In February, Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer and began treatment following a procedure for a benign prostate enlargement. The king thanked supporters for their kind messages of encouragement.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, also shared that she had been undergoing cancer treatment. In September, she announced that she had completed her chemotherapy.