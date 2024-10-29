Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘devastating’ Halloween call that left them ‘staring anxiously at their phones’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent their first Halloween as a couple in 2016, with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in Toronto. The theme was “Apocalypse” but the couple sensed “another apocalypse might be coming”. Here's the full story.

Livemint
Updated29 Oct 2024, 06:46 PM IST
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit Escuela de Tambores de Cabildo, on the beach of La Boquilla, Cartagena, Colombia August 17, 2024.
Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit Escuela de Tambores de Cabildo, on the beach of La Boquilla, Cartagena, Colombia August 17, 2024. (via REUTERS)

In 2016 – not long after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had started dating – the couple received a "devastating" phone call on their "favourite" holiday that left them shocked. It was Halloween.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent their first Halloween as a couple in 2016, with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in Toronto. The theme was "Apocalypse", and all of them had gone to the city's Soho House to celebrate the day.

Pictures shown in the Sussexes Netflix docuseries revealed their costumes that night, including the Mad Max one Harry wore, which was borrowed from the actor Tom Hardy, the Mirror reported.

The "devastating" phone call that they received that day is said to have changed their lives forever, and left them worried.

It was a time when Harry and Meghan were still keeping their relationship under wraps. As their relationship grew stronger, the couple started braving the outside world more on their dates. When it came to Halloween, the duo knew they wanted to go out and celebrate.

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand said in the biography 'Finding Freedom' that Harry and Meghan were having the "perfect" evening at Soho, where a Halloween party was taking place.

"They especially didn't feel like spending Halloween weekend in hiding, as there was much to celebrate. Some four months into their relationship, they were madly in love and eager to take part in the fun of one of their favourite holidays. The evening of October 29, with Harry in town, the couple decided to go to a big costume party being thrown at Soho House in Toronto," the authors were quoted by the Mirror as saying.

They added, "A cocktail or so into the party, they were both feeling relaxed, absorbing the Halloween spirit. It was possibly the perfect night out - until they received a call from one of Harry's aides at Kensington Palace..."

But what was the news? It wasn't a good one. A newspaper had found out about Harry and Meghan's relationship and had planned to go live with a story the following day.

Prince Harry has also wrote about the incident in his memoir Spare, saying that "everything was rendered moot" the day after the party when news of their relationship broke.

Harry explained: "Well, we said, staring anxiously at our phones, it was going to happen eventually. In fact, we'd had a heads-up that it was likely to happen that day. We'd been tipped, before heading off to the Halloween Apocalypse, that another apocalypse might be coming. More proof that the universe had a wicked sense of humour."

Meghan Markle once appeared on The Ellen Show to tell a flirty story about how she and Prince Harry had snuck out for a costume party before the world knew they were a couple. In 2021, Meghan spoke about a "secret night out" with Prince Harry.

Secret Halloween

Meghan had reportedly said that she and Harry snuck out for a Halloween party in Toronto, Canada, and nobody knew it was them, because they were both wearing costumes. When speaking to DeGeneres, Meghan said they wanted to have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that they were a couple.

"He came to see me in Toronto. And our friends, and his cousin, Eugenie, and now her husband, Jack, they came as well, and the four of us, snuck out in Halloween costumes, to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple," Meghan had said, as per the Express.

She explained how they were able to be so incognito. "It was a post-apocalypse party and we had all this very bizarre costuming on, and we were able to have this, one, final, night out," the Suits star said.

But despite the memories, Halloween still remains a special celebration for the couple, especially now they've welcomed children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 06:46 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsPrince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘devastating’ Halloween call that left them ‘staring anxiously at their phones’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.10
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -3 (-2.04%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    0.6 (0.4%)

    Tata Motors share price

    843.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-4.06%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,412.30
    03:40 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    859.4 (10.05%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,834.25
    03:45 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    272.25 (4.15%)

    City Union Bank share price

    176.55
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    4.8 (2.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    343.25
    03:50 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -29.5 (-7.91%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    324.15
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -21.55 (-6.23%)

    Ksb share price

    791.65
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -40.25 (-4.84%)

    Quess Corp share price

    663.05
    03:44 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -32.65 (-4.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    316.15
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    28.65 (9.97%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,193.80
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    90.9 (8.24%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.00-490.00
      Chennai
      79,811.00-490.00
      Delhi
      79,963.00-490.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.00-490.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.