Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to attend events solo is an ‘obvious new tactic to…’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pursuing a professional separation and experimenting with new PR strategies to improve their public image. Reports suggest their work relationship is strained, prompting solo engagements at various events to maintain their profile.

Livemint
Updated24 Nov 2024, 08:57 AM IST
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Opt for Separate PR Strategies Amid Professional Split
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Opt for Separate PR Strategies Amid Professional Split(ANDRES CASTILLA / Colombian Vice-Presidency / AFP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the midst of a professional separation and they have opted for separate “experimental” PR route to overhaul their struggling image.

Reports have claimed that their work relationship is ‘in a very bad state’ and hence, they are using the ‘new tactic’.

“This is obviously a new tactic. As in every brand the Sussexes want to promote their brand as best as they can,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News and further added, “They have tried something that has worked with the so-called royal tours of Nigeria and Colombia. Then we have got the solo engagements, so they are experimenting.”

Also Read | Will Prince Harry, Meghan reunite with Royals this Christmas? Report says…

“The Sussexes need to keep their profile as they can’t attack the royal family at the moment, so now they have to think up new devices,” he also said.

Harry and Meghan are attending events solo

Currently, both Harry and Meghan have been attending several events solo. This week, Harry attended Invictus Games events in Vancouver, Canada. Meanwhile, Markle joined her celebrity friends at a beauty launch event without him.

However, earlier this month, the couple appeared together in a Veteran’s Day video. Harry acknowledged they had been “at a crossroads” with work recently. In their joint video appearance, the pair discussed prioritizing children’s safety online through their Archewell Foundation.

“There is no question that when it comes to Invictus and the personal touch, this does work, it definitely works with Harry,” Fitzwilliams said and adds, “Clearly, they are finding that going solo works well at the moment. It depends on what their aim is, Harry has got his Polo series coming out soon.”

Also Read | ‘Ritchie Ritch’: Netizens fume as Netflix releases Prince Harry’s ‘Polo’ trailer

The pair are expected to attend the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada, which will take place from Feb. 8 to Feb. 16. The event comes 18 months after the 2023 event held in Germany. At last year’s games, Markle hinted that the pair will bring their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the next event.

(With inputs from NY Post)

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Nov 2024, 08:57 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsPrince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to attend events solo is an ‘obvious new tactic to…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,845.000.00
      Chennai
      78,851.000.00
      Delhi
      79,003.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,855.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.