Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pursuing a professional separation and experimenting with new PR strategies to improve their public image. Reports suggest their work relationship is strained, prompting solo engagements at various events to maintain their profile.

Reports have claimed that their work relationship is ‘in a very bad state’ and hence, they are using the ‘new tactic’.

"This is obviously a new tactic. As in every brand the Sussexes want to promote their brand as best as they can," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News and further added, "They have tried something that has worked with the so-called royal tours of Nigeria and Colombia. Then we have got the solo engagements, so they are experimenting."

“The Sussexes need to keep their profile as they can’t attack the royal family at the moment, so now they have to think up new devices," he also said.

Harry and Meghan are attending events solo Currently, both Harry and Meghan have been attending several events solo. This week, Harry attended Invictus Games events in Vancouver, Canada. Meanwhile, Markle joined her celebrity friends at a beauty launch event without him.

However, earlier this month, the couple appeared together in a Veteran's Day video. Harry acknowledged they had been "at a crossroads" with work recently. In their joint video appearance, the pair discussed prioritizing children's safety online through their Archewell Foundation.

"There is no question that when it comes to Invictus and the personal touch, this does work, it definitely works with Harry," Fitzwilliams said and adds, "Clearly, they are finding that going solo works well at the moment. It depends on what their aim is, Harry has got his Polo series coming out soon."

The pair are expected to attend the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada, which will take place from Feb. 8 to Feb. 16. The event comes 18 months after the 2023 event held in Germany. At last year’s games, Markle hinted that the pair will bring their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the next event.