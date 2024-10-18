Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new home in Portugal sparks ‘Rival Royals’ speculation: Expert insights

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new home in Portugal could be a strategic move to establish themselves as “rival royals” in Europe. It would offer Harry a retreat to reconnect with old friends and enhance ties with family.

Ravi Hari
Published18 Oct 2024, 06:35 PM IST
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new home in Portugal raises eyebrows as speculation mounts. AP Photo
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new home in Portugal raises eyebrows as speculation mounts. AP Photo(AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new home in Portugal could be a strategic move to establish themselves as “rival royals” in Europe, offering Harry a retreat to reconnect with old friends and enhancing ties with family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's acquisition of a home in Portugal has sparked curiosity and speculation about their future intentions. A report from Express.co.uk features insights from royal expert & Daily Mail's Diary Editor Richard Eden, highlighting the significance of this development for the couple.

Eden noted that the new property could serve as a retreat for Prince Harry, offering him the chance to reconnect with friends from the UK, according to the website. “Maybe Portugal is somewhere where Harry can escape to with a bunch of his mates. He’s lost touch with a lot of old friends as well from Britain but if he says then ‘Come on, why don’t you come join me in Portugal for a few days?,” Eden was quoted as saying.

The royal expert also pointed out that this purchase might be part of the strategy of The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex to position themselves as “rival royals” in Europe, as stated in the report on the website. “Acquiring a Golden Visa would help Meghan as she and her husband develop their plans to become the ‘rival royals’ across the water, enabling them to travel easily through European countries. We have already seen them undertake ‘quasi royal’ tours of Nigeria and Colombia,” Eden was quoted as saying.

The report also noted that, according to Eden's speculation, this new home could lead to a closer connection with Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, who also own property in Portugal. “And it may be that Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, who also own a Portuguese property, join their rival royal court.” 

Also Read | Watch: Prince Harry’s ‘amazing’ surfing skills impress netizens

The report further detailed Eden's explanation of the benefits associated with the purchase, stating his words, “One intriguing aspect is that, until quite recently, Portugal had a deal whereby buying property allowed you to obtain what they termed a golden visa. This now provides unrestricted access throughout Europe.”

Also Read | Prince Harry ‘desperate’ for way out of marriage with ‘control freak’ Meghan

This acquisition marks a new chapter for the couple, who currently reside in California, as they navigate their post-royal lives while maintaining connections to their British roots. As speculation persists, the website noted that some commentators remain optimistic that Harry could eventually achieve a successful and more permanent return to his home country, the UK.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 06:35 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsPrince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new home in Portugal sparks ‘Rival Royals’ speculation: Expert insights

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,560.25
    03:41 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    218.15 (3.44%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    232.00
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.9 (3.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,972.70
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    33.8 (1.74%)
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.00220.00
      Chennai
      78,141.00220.00
      Delhi
      78,293.00220.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.00220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.