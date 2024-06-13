Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are losing Hollywood friends, becoming more isolated: Royal Family insider

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are losing friends and becoming more isolated, says Princess Diana's former butler. Reports suggest they have strained relationships in Hollywood while trying to reinvent themselves as entertainment and global leaders.

Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, told The Sun that people close to the Sussexes were quickly losing their loyalty to the couple.

Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, told The Sun that people close to the Sussexes were quickly losing their loyalty to the couple.

"Harry and Meghan's circle is getting smaller and smaller. I think the A-list stars are dropping like flies. Some already have done - Oprah no longer seems involved with them and some other celebrities have also dropped them," Burrell told the publication.

Harry and Meghan left the UK in 2020 after stepping down as senior Royals and moved to Montecito, California. While people loved him at one point, Burrell claims things have changed. A recent YouGov survey shows that 68% of people in the UK feel negatively about them.

Also Read: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can revive their popularity: Expert suggests 5 things for Duke, Duchess of Sussex “Harry and Meghan were the most popular couple in the country at one time, when they got married, but there’s since been a decline,” he added.

Harry-Meghan snubbed at Trooping the Colour Earlier, for the second year in a row, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited to Trooping the Colour in the UK. Royal Family commentator Esther Krakue said it wasn't surprising that they were kept away from the family.

"To have the Sussexes anywhere near the Royal Family at this precarious time when three members of the Royal Family have significant health issues would not be a very wise thing to do," Krakue told Sky News.