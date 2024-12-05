Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have no plans of “permanently returning” to the UK. Recently, while speaking at The New York Times Summit, the Duke of Sussex said staying in the US gives him the freedom to do a lot of things which would not have been possible in the UK.

Prince Harry said that staying in the US allows him to do things he "undoubtedly wouldn’t be able to do in the UK," reported LBC.co, a UK-based media outlet.

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don't want to shift to UK Palace sources familiar with the matter also told the UK Telegraph that they were "unaware" of a reported "blueprint" for Harry to try and reunite with the Royal Family.

Prince Harry explained that he “very much" enjoyed "living” and “bringing up his kids” in California, reported LBC.co. The Duke (40) and Duchess of Sussex (43) have two children—Prince Archie, five, and Lilbet, who is currently three years old.

The Duke of Sussex added that instead of returning to the UK, he wanted to focus more on being “the best husband and the father he could ever be.”

‘World has become more divided…’ Speaking at the New York event, Prince Harry urged social media executives to enhance safety measures for children on their platform. At the same time, he was also opposed to the idea of imposing a ban on social media for children.

Prince Harry explained that he had “looked over these problems” through the “lens of a father” and came to the conclusion that banning social media would be detrimental due to its addictive nature.