Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle likely to plan more solo trips as part of new strategy

Prince Harry is set to meet with Meghan Markle after his solo tour to discuss a new strategy with their US team. Following his travels, they aim to focus on their relationship while exploring solo projects. A meeting is planned to address these developments.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated10 Oct 2024, 02:26 PM IST
Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle likely to plan more solo trips as part of new strategy(AP)

Prince Harry is reportedly set for important discussions with his wife, Meghan Markle, after his three-week solo tour of New York, the United Kingdom and Africa. According to GB News and the Daily Express, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to meet with their US-based team to plan a "new strategy" following Harry’s recent travels.

The 40-year-old Duke returned to California this week after extending his trip, which was initially supposed to end over the weekend. He had planned to reunite with Meghan and their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, at their Montecito home.

However, Harry chose to stay longer, spending some private time with family and friends in Johannesburg and Cape Town. Another secret visit was also rumoured to have been part of his journey.

The Daily Express noted that Harry and Meghan, 43, remained focused on moving forward together as a couple. But, there may be more solo projects in the future, allowing each of them to pursue their own interests.

New Strategy

“Harry is due back in California this week, and a debrief is expected following his travels. There’s a lot to discuss so the team has been summoned for a meeting toward the end of the week. The success of Harry’s solo endeavours has shown that a new strategy might be needed,” the source told the publication.

The report highlighted that Harry’s solo trip was seen as quite successful, and this has led to discussions about potentially adjusting their strategy. The Duke's team has been summoned for a meeting later in the week to discuss these developments.

The publication also mentioned ongoing speculation that the couple might have been experiencing some distance in their relationship. The report suggested that Harry’s solo time allowed him to reflect. Now, the couple is expected to have an open conversation about their future.

First Published:10 Oct 2024, 02:26 PM IST
Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle likely to plan more solo trips as part of new strategy

