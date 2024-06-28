Prince Harry is no longer trying to be a working royal, as per GB News. He is content in California despite frustrations. Walker believes he is focused on managing independently.

Prince Harry is "trying to go at it alone" and "not trying to become a working royal" again, according to GB News Royal correspondent Cameron Walker. The Duke of Sussex quit his role as a working royal in January 2020 and moved to the US with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Walker was asked if the recent events involving senior Royals stepping back—three in total, one in the hospital and two regularly visiting for treatment—might have influenced Prince Harry to adopt a more responsible role.

Walker believes the situation isn't related to temporary absences of Royal Family members like the Princess of Wales and Princess Anne. Instead, he thinks the individual is attempting to manage on his own and isn't trying to reintegrate as a working member of the Royal Family.

"I think he is pretty happy in California from the messages we are getting from him, but clearly it is a huge frustration. I think perhaps for those Royal watchers and those Royal fans who think what could have been if he stayed as a working member and how much he could have perhaps helped," he added.

Walker commented that, if Meghan had remained a working member of the Royal Family, especially when the monarchy appeared quite slimmed down, the situation would have been very different.

Prince Harry 'angry and frustrated' "I think over the last few years, it's been pretty clear that Prince Harry has been pretty angry and frustrated with the situation he's ended up being in. There's been long periods of absence, I think, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle," he added.

Prince Harry's passion and enjoyment, according to Walker, clearly lie in military engagements and promoting military causes, which is evident in his activities.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry plans a surprise visit to the UK to improve relations with the Royal Family after being ignored multiple times recently. He believes he must take the initiative to mend these relationships, revealed an insider.

