Prince Harry ‘angry’ at Meghan Markle’s exaggerated curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix docuseries

Did Meghan Markle upset Prince Harry over her gesture towards the latter’s grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II? A body language expert who analyzed Prince Harry’s reaction to Meghan Markle’s exaggerated curtsy in Harry & Meghan has told The Mirror that the Duke of Sussex was angry with his wife over her behavior on camera.

Prince Harry’s reaction to Meghan Markle’s exaggerated curtsy Jesús Enrique Rosas, a body language expert, broke down Prince Harry’s reaction to Markle’s exaggerated curtsy for The Mirror. “The first part of Harry's reaction tells me that he knew what was coming. He is serious even if Meghan is speaking quickly, joyfully, but there's no connection, no empathy in him,” Rosas said.

Noticing how Prince Harry swallowed at that moment, Enrique Rosas felt the former was very “serious” and “angry”. According to Rosas, Prince Harry displayed “contempt” toward Meghan Markle. “A split second after that, he looks away and presses his jaw,” the body language expert continued.

He argued that Prince Harry was angry since there were red patches all over his face. Enrique Rosas said if Harry were ashamed, he “would have smiled a bit more”. "But he knew what was coming, and he couldn't stand it - that he had that face at the beginning and had that subtle swallow right before Meghan did the curtsy," Rosas added.

What did Meghan Markle do? In the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex recalled how she curtsied to Queen Elizabeth II during their first meeting. In the process, Meghan Markle performed an exaggerated curtsy for the camera and compared the protocol to “Medieval Times, Dinner and Tournament”, which is an American dinner theater featuring staged medieval-style games, sword-fighting, and jousting.

“It was like that. Like, I curtsied as though I was like… Pleasure to meet you, Your Majesty,” Markle said.

While the Duchess of Sussex thought her action was funny, Prince Harry appeared uncomfortable about Meghan Markle’s gesture.

FAQs When did Prince Harry marry Meghan Markle? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on May 19, 2018.

When did Queen Elizabeth II pass away? Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8 September 2022.