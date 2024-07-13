Prince Harry: Another explosive TV interview? Duke of Sussex to make big revelations about ‘phone hacking’

Prince Harry is scheduled for another interview in the coming weeks, this time focusing on phone hacking. The interview will be part of an ITV documentary titled ‘Tabloids on Trial,’ which will air on July 25.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published13 Jul 2024, 10:39 AM IST
Britain's Prince Harry's upcoming TV interview focussed on phone hacking follows significant revelations he made that were published in the British press.
Britain’s Prince Harry’s upcoming TV interview focussed on phone hacking follows significant revelations he made that were published in the British press.(REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo)

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and youngest son of King Charles III, is set for an interview in the coming weeks focusing on the issue of phone hacking, Us Weekly reported. This development comes after the Duke, fifth in the line of succession to the British throne, made big revelations that were published in the British press.

ITV News' royal editor, Chris Ship, in a social media post on platform X (formerly Twitter), revealed that the interview will be featured in ITV's upcoming documentary, "Tabloids on Trial," which also includes appearances from Hugh Grant, Charlotte Church, and Paul Gascoigne. Chris Ship wrote, “He tells our reporter Becca Barry why he is fighting to expose what he says are the illegal activities of Britain’s tabloid newspapers.”

Also Read | Watch: Serena Williams ‘mocks’ Harry, Meghan at ESPY Awards

The UK network's health correspondent, Rebecca Barry, in a post on X, stated, “Excited for you all to see this ITV documentary about phone hacking that we've been busy working on…I interview Prince Harry - plus others who found themselves catapulted onto the tabloid front pages.” 

She further revealed that the documentary, ‘Tabloids On Trial’, will be aired on ITV1 and ITVX at 9:00 PM on July 25.

Also Read | Prince Harry to collect military award as more than 75,000 register protest

“This documentary hears about his mission to continue his fight to expose the illegal tactics of Britain's tabloid press and explores what those in charge at Fleet Street really knew as this scandal unfolded,” reported Newsweek citing an ITV press release.

Also Read | Harry will return to UK on a permanent basis, but alone: Expert

Since the conclusion of Prince Harry's court case with Mirror Group Newspapers, this marks his first major interview, ITV stated in its press release.

In the past, several interviews of Prince Harry including a 2023 memoir ‘Spare’, a tell-all Netflix documentary series and ‘Harry & Meghan,’ surfaced that have kept the the royal rumours abuzz. The couple stepped down from their royal duties, left UK in 2020 and relocated to Montecito, California.

Also Read | Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused of treating life like ‘prom event

The Duke has been vocal about phone hacking and reportedly filed four lawsuits against UK tabloid publishers accusing them of indulging in phone hacking and other unlawful activities.

13 Jul 2024, 10:39 AM IST
