Prince Harry became ‘lamb to the slaughter’ in relationship with Meghan, says Princess Diana’s friend

In a revealing discussion on The Ankler Podcast, former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown unpacked the reasons behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's dramatic departure from royal duties four years ago.

The couple's move to California was largely attributed to Meghan's persuasive influence on Harry, whom Brown described as “terribly impressed” by his wife when they first met in 2016.

Harry and Meghan: A Relationship Built on Persuasion Brown, who was a close friend of Princess Diana, suggested that Harry was captivated by Meghan’s allure and ambitions. “He thought that she knew all,” Brown explained, highlighting Meghan's self-portrayal as a “savvy Hollywood wheeler-dealer” who could elevate their status. According to Brown, the Duke of Sussex “blindly followed her like a child,” indicating a level of naivety on his part.

The "Lamb to the Slaughter" Tina Brown did not hold back in her critique, claiming that Britain's Prince Harry became “the lamb to the slaughter” in his relationship with Meghan.

Princess Diana's friend argued that he was “so naive and really unschooled in the ways of the world,” which ultimately influenced their decision to leave the traditional confines of royal life behind.

A Fractured Royal Connection Brown speculated on the future of Harry's ties to the UK, suggesting that if he were to return, it might be without Meghan due to the ongoing tensions with his brother, Prince William.

She has labelled the Sussexes as “addicted to drama” and described their step back from royal responsibilities as a “major misstep” and even a “disaster.”

New Beginnings in Portugal Recently, the Daily Mail reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have purchased a property in Alentejo, Portugal, not far from Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers noted that this new base could help Harry maintain familial connections, especially given his close bond with Eugenie.

He remarked, “I think what you say about the connection between the Brooksbank children and Prince Harry's children could be very significant as the years go on.”

The Future of Family Ties Vickers emphasized the importance of these relationships, suggesting they could provide a pathway for communication within the fractured royal family. He added, “That could be a very nice way in,” hinting at the potential for healing old wounds through the next generation.