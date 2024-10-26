Hello User
Prince Harry became 'lamb to the slaughter' in relationship with Meghan, says Princess Diana's friend

Prince Harry became ‘lamb to the slaughter’ in relationship with Meghan, says Princess Diana's friend

Livemint

On The Ankler Podcast, Tina Brown analyzed Meghan and Harry's exit from royal life, attributing it to Meghan's persuasive nature. She characterized Harry as naive and suggested his future ties to the UK could be strained, potentially leading to a return without Meghan.

Britain's Prince Harry (R), Duke of Sussex, speaks with his wife Meghan Markle while attending a show during a visit to the National Centre for the Arts in Bogota on August 15, 2024. Prince Harry and his wife, American actress Meghan Markle, arrived in Colombia at the invitation of vice President Francia Marquez, with whom they will attend various meetings with women and young people to reject discrimination and cyberbullying.

In a revealing discussion on The Ankler Podcast, former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown unpacked the reasons behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's dramatic departure from royal duties four years ago.

The couple's move to California was largely attributed to Meghan's persuasive influence on Harry, whom Brown described as “terribly impressed" by his wife when they first met in 2016.

Harry and Meghan: A Relationship Built on Persuasion

Brown, who was a close friend of Princess Diana, suggested that Harry was captivated by Meghan’s allure and ambitions. “He thought that she knew all," Brown explained, highlighting Meghan's self-portrayal as a “savvy Hollywood wheeler-dealer" who could elevate their status. According to Brown, the Duke of Sussex “blindly followed her like a child," indicating a level of naivety on his part.

The "Lamb to the Slaughter"

Tina Brown did not hold back in her critique, claiming that Britain's Prince Harry became “the lamb to the slaughter" in his relationship with Meghan.

Princess Diana's friend argued that he was “so naive and really unschooled in the ways of the world," which ultimately influenced their decision to leave the traditional confines of royal life behind.

A Fractured Royal Connection

Brown speculated on the future of Harry's ties to the UK, suggesting that if he were to return, it might be without Meghan due to the ongoing tensions with his brother, Prince William.

She has labelled the Sussexes as “addicted to drama" and described their step back from royal responsibilities as a “major misstep" and even a “disaster."

New Beginnings in Portugal

Recently, the Daily Mail reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have purchased a property in Alentejo, Portugal, not far from Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers noted that this new base could help Harry maintain familial connections, especially given his close bond with Eugenie.

He remarked, “I think what you say about the connection between the Brooksbank children and Prince Harry's children could be very significant as the years go on."

The Future of Family Ties

Vickers emphasized the importance of these relationships, suggesting they could provide a pathway for communication within the fractured royal family. He added, “That could be a very nice way in," hinting at the potential for healing old wounds through the next generation.

As Meghan and Harry continue their new life away from royal scrutiny, the ramifications of their choices remain a topic of intense public interest.

