Prince Harry is open to reconciling with his family, but Meghan Markle's demands for apologies from Prince William and Kate Middleton pose obstacles. Royal expert Tom Quinn stresses Harry's unwavering support for Meghan's conditions for any potential reunion.

According to The Mirror, the Duke of Sussex is willing to reconcile with his family and end the feud with his elder brother, Prince William. However, things can't improve unless he receives an apology from Prince William and Kate Middleton.

This is because Meghan Markle's two non-negotiable conditions, which include an apology from the Prince and Princess of Wales and assurance of kind behaviour to Markle if there is a Royal reunion in the future, were not met, reported Daily Mirror, citing Royal Expert Tom Quinn.

"Harry wants a reconciliation, but he supports his wife unconditionally. Unless she is convinced that the royal family has shown her sufficient kindness and they offer a grovelling apology for what transpired, it simply won't happen," Tom Quinn, told Daily Mirror.

Kate Middleton's illness changed family equation The royal expert also highlighted that lot of things changed after Kate Middleton's cancer treatment news which also deeply impacted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The royal author pointed out that generally, "Illness typically brings family members closer." But it is way too complicated between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the Royal Family. According to the expert, Meghan is unwilling to compromise from her demand for receiving an apology from Kate Middleton.

According to the Daily Mirror, Prince Harry strongly wishes to reunite with his brother and sister-in-law for one special reason: his children. The royal author said that Prince Harry is troubled by the fact that his children, Lillibet and Archie, do not know George, Charlotte and Louis at all.

“Harry has confided in friends about his sadness over not having a stronger bond with his niece and nephews. What troubles him even more is the idea that Lilibet and Archie don’t know George, Charlotte, and Louis at all," Daily Mirror quoted Tom Quinn as saying.