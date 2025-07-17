Prince Harry channels Princess Diana aura walking through Angola landmine field | Watch powerful moment

Prince Harry on Wednesday followed in his late mother Princess Diana's footstep by donning a flak jacket and walking through an active minefield in Angola. The visit aimed to raise awareness about the efforts of a charity dedicated to clearing landmines from former conflict zones.

The Duke of Sussex is currently in the southern African country with the HALO Trust organisation, and on Wednesday he walked through a land mine field near a village in Cuito Cuanavale in southern Angola. He also took part in a children’s safety class in a remote village, helping to spread vital life-saving messages.

Prince Harry, father of to Prince Archie, 6 and daughter Princess Lilibet, 4, likely slipped into dad mode while spending time with the children and repeated simple safety phrases in Portuguese — the national language of Angola — including “Stop, go back and tell your elders."

Prince Harry later said, as quoted by The People magazine, "Children should never have to live in fear of playing outside or walking to school. Here in Angola, over three decades later, the remnants of war still threaten lives every day."

"The Angolan government’s continued commitment is a powerful testament to HALO's success in saving lives and reducing humanitarian risk. We thank President Lourenço for his leadership and partnership, as well as continued donor support as we work together towards completing the mission of a landmine-free country," he added.

Later HALO Trust posted a photo on X captioning it as, “Today, the Duke of Sussex joined us in #Angola to meet families living near Africa’s largest minefield - 28 years after his mother brought the issue to the world’s attention.”

Halo Trust is the same group that Princess Diana worked with when she went to Angola in January 1997, seven months before she was killed in a car crash in Paris. Diana's advocacy and the images of her walking through a minefield helped mobilize support for a land mine ban treaty that was ratified later that year.

It's not the first time Harry has retraced his mother's steps after traveling to Angola for a similar awareness campaign in 2019.

The land mines across Angola were left behind from its 27-year civil war from 1975 to 2002. The Halo Trust says at least 60,000 people have been killed or injured by land mines since 2008. It says it has located and destroyed over 120,000 land mines and 100,000 other explosive devices in Angola since it started work in the country in 1994, but 1,000 minefields still need to be cleared.