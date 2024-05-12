Prince Harry chose to be in a hotel despite staying near King Charles, decided not to visit his father: Report
Prince Harry chose a hotel over a Royal residence during his UK visit for the Invictus Games ceremony. Despite high expectations for a reunion, King Charles III did not meet Harry, and there were conflicting reports on formal meeting requests.
During his brief trip to the UK, Prince Harry initially considered staying at a Royal residence but ultimately chose a hotel, according to the Daily Mail. His visit coincided with an Invictus Games ceremony in London. While in the city, Harry stayed near his father, King Charles III, but did not visit him.