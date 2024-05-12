During his brief trip to the UK, Prince Harry initially considered staying at a Royal residence but ultimately chose a hotel, according to the Daily Mail. His visit coincided with an Invictus Games ceremony in London. While in the city, Harry stayed near his father, King Charles III, but did not visit him.

Expectations were high for a father-son reunion. According to his team, Harry had intended to see the King. On the other hand, sources close to the King claimed they received no prior notice from Harry about wanting to meet, the publication reported, even though the Duke of Sussex was requested to give details for his lodgings.

Some reports claim that the king was not officially invited to the Invictus Games. Royal protocol typically requires a 28-day notice for security arrangements, but this protocol was not followed. The King had approved Harry's request to stay at a Royal property, as per the publication, but the visit did not happen.

A spokesperson for Harry stated that a meeting between the father and the son was impossible due to the King's busy schedule. The King was occupied with several engagements, including an event at Buckingham Palace and meetings with government officials.

Views contrast one another

Royal insiders, however, suggest that Harry's camp never formally requested to meet.

“While he [Charles] was hardly going to roll out the red carpet the moment this Invictus trip was announced, with doctors advising him to focus on his treatment and recovery, the idea that he refused to find space in his diary… well, let's say recollections may vary once again," the publication quoted a Royal source as saying.

One of Harry’s friends refused to buy the argument. “Even if they didn't get a request, which I don't believe, could His Majesty not have made a request to see his son? It was widely known he was coming," the publication quoted the friend as saying.

