Prince Harry declined King Charles’ invitation while saying his father was ‘too busy’ to meet him: Report
Prince Harry declined an invitation from King Charles to stay at a Royal residence during his UK visit while he suggested that his father was too busy to meet him. The revelation comes from The Telegraph, which learned that the Duke of Sussex declined the invitation due to security concerns.