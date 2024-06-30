Prince Harry doesn’t feel Meghan Markle, kids safe in UK, constantly reminded of Diana’s death: Royal Family experts

Prince Harry hesitates to bring his kids, Archie and Lilibet, to the UK due to a lack of police protection, say Royal Family experts.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published03:56 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry arrives to attend the Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, in London, Britain, May 8, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Prince Harry arrives to attend the Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, in London, Britain, May 8, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo(REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo)

Prince Harry is hesitant to bring his kids, Archie and Lilibet, to the UK, according to GB News. In a recent podcast, Cameron Walker and Digital Editor Svar Nanan-Sen discussed this and Harry's case against the Home Office.

Prince Harry lost his police protection in the UK after stepping down as a royal in 2020. The Duke of Sussex is now fighting this in court. Cameron argued that Harry hesitates to bring his children to the UK due to the lack of taxpayer-funded protection.

Also Read | Meghan Markle’s father slams Prince Harry, compares himself with King Charles

"You remember in the Netflix documentary series, Meghan spoke very openly and quite emotionally about this, the fear she had in terms of her family's safety, checking all the doors were locked at night in her Montecito house and worried for her children's safety as well,” Walker said.

"You can see how passionately Harry feels about that and how important of an issue it is to him. He suffered a couple of court defeats now and he's still fighting his way, plus he's got another appeal coming up,” Nanan-Sen said.

Also Read | William imposes ‘absolute ban’ on Harry’s return to Royal Family

Nanan-Sen indicated that it was evident the matter was of great concern to them. He also believed that Harry would not be taking these steps unless he planned to visit the UK more frequently with his family. Nanan-Sen emphasised that Harry clearly considered it important to bring his family over.

"Well, that's the crux of it because Harry's case is he does not feel safe. He doesn't feel his family is safe when they're in the UK because they do not have police protection officers with the Metropolitan Police with him.” Walker said.

Also Read | Prince Harry ‘angry and frustrated’ with his present situation

"So perhaps that is the main reason why Prince Harry isn't bringing Meghan and Archie and Lilibet over to the UK because he can't guarantee, he would say he can't guarantee their safety.

Lady Diana connection

Walker stated that he believed Prince Harry had been constantly reminded of what happened to his mother. Lady Diana, since August 31, 1997. 

He pointed out that she chose not to have her protection officers and did not have police protection when she died in the car crash in Paris. Walker suggested that this had a profound impact on Prince Harry, making him fearful about bringing his family to the UK.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsPrince Harry doesn’t feel Meghan Markle, kids safe in UK, constantly reminded of Diana’s death: Royal Family experts

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,134.00288.00
    Chennai
    73,703.00359.00
    Delhi
    73,990.00934.00
    Kolkata
    73,487.00-72.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue