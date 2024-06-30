Prince Harry hesitates to bring his kids, Archie and Lilibet, to the UK due to a lack of police protection, say Royal Family experts.

Prince Harry is hesitant to bring his kids, Archie and Lilibet, to the UK, according to GB News. In a recent podcast, Cameron Walker and Digital Editor Svar Nanan-Sen discussed this and Harry's case against the Home Office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prince Harry lost his police protection in the UK after stepping down as a royal in 2020. The Duke of Sussex is now fighting this in court. Cameron argued that Harry hesitates to bring his children to the UK due to the lack of taxpayer-funded protection.

"You remember in the Netflix documentary series, Meghan spoke very openly and quite emotionally about this, the fear she had in terms of her family's safety, checking all the doors were locked at night in her Montecito house and worried for her children's safety as well," Walker said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"You can see how passionately Harry feels about that and how important of an issue it is to him. He suffered a couple of court defeats now and he's still fighting his way, plus he's got another appeal coming up," Nanan-Sen said.

Nanan-Sen indicated that it was evident the matter was of great concern to them. He also believed that Harry would not be taking these steps unless he planned to visit the UK more frequently with his family. Nanan-Sen emphasised that Harry clearly considered it important to bring his family over.

"Well, that's the crux of it because Harry's case is he does not feel safe. He doesn't feel his family is safe when they're in the UK because they do not have police protection officers with the Metropolitan Police with him." Walker said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"So perhaps that is the main reason why Prince Harry isn't bringing Meghan and Archie and Lilibet over to the UK because he can't guarantee, he would say he can't guarantee their safety.

Lady Diana connection Walker stated that he believed Prince Harry had been constantly reminded of what happened to his mother. Lady Diana, since August 31, 1997.

He pointed out that she chose not to have her protection officers and did not have police protection when she died in the car crash in Paris. Walker suggested that this had a profound impact on Prince Harry, making him fearful about bringing his family to the UK. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!