Prince Harry ‘excludes’ Meghan Markle from reunion gift to King Charles, fuels speculation: Reports

Prince Harry’s recent reunion with King Charles was low-key but loaded with meaning. On September 10, the Duke of Sussex met his father at Clarence House for a private tea - their first in-person meeting since February. A gift he brought along quickly turned into the talking point.
According to a spokesperson, Harry presented the King with a framed family portrait. The notable part? Meghan Markle was not in it.
People Magazine quoted the rep as confirming, “While we would have preferred such details to remain private, for the sake of clarity, we can confirm that a framed photograph was handed over; however, the image did not contain the Duke and Duchess.”
The rep also dismissed reports that the tea was stiff or ceremonial. “The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son,” they said.
Speculation is already moving toward whether Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet, could be next to reconnect with their grandfather. Charles, 76, has only seen them a handful of times. A royal source told The Blast, “The King wants to be a grandfather to his grandchildren, so that's an important pull.”
Insiders recalled the King’s joy when the children visited during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, calling it one of his happiest family moments in years. Still, the issue of security continues to loom. Harry has pushed for armed police protection for his family during visits to Britain, a sticking point since losing taxpayer-funded security after stepping back as a senior royal.
Meghan has not returned to the UK since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022. She and Harry have focused on raising Archie and Lilibet in California, far from the palace walls. Earlier this year, they were spotted at Disneyland, a reminder of how different their life have become.
Royal commentators, though, saw Harry’s London meeting as meaningful. According to The Blast, Ailsa Anderson, Queen Elizabeth’s former spokeswoman, called it a “massive step in the right direction.” Queen Camilla skipped the tea, a move seen as easing tension after Harry’s past criticisms of her.
Still, not everyone sees the moment as a breakthrough. One insider joked, “Whoever is behind them seems to have mistaken a brief tea and a slice of cake for the Treaty of Versailles.”
