Prince Harry ‘excludes’ Meghan Markle from reunion gift to King Charles, fuels speculation: Reports

Prince Harry’s recent reunion with King Charles was low-key but loaded with meaning. On September 10, the Duke of Sussex met his father at Clarence House for a private tea - their first in-person meeting since February. A gift he brought along quickly turned into the talking point.

Advertisement

Prince Harry's reunion gift for King Charles According to a spokesperson, Harry presented the King with a framed family portrait. The notable part? Meghan Markle was not in it.

People Magazine quoted the rep as confirming, “While we would have preferred such details to remain private, for the sake of clarity, we can confirm that a framed photograph was handed over; however, the image did not contain the Duke and Duchess.”

The rep also dismissed reports that the tea was stiff or ceremonial. “The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son,” they said.

Price Harry wants his kids to meet King Charles Speculation is already moving toward whether Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet, could be next to reconnect with their grandfather. Charles, 76, has only seen them a handful of times. A royal source told The Blast, “The King wants to be a grandfather to his grandchildren, so that's an important pull.”

Advertisement

Insiders recalled the King’s joy when the children visited during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, calling it one of his happiest family moments in years. Still, the issue of security continues to loom. Harry has pushed for armed police protection for his family during visits to Britain, a sticking point since losing taxpayer-funded security after stepping back as a senior royal.

Meghan’s absence remains telling Meghan has not returned to the UK since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022. She and Harry have focused on raising Archie and Lilibet in California, far from the palace walls. Earlier this year, they were spotted at Disneyland, a reminder of how different their life have become.

Advertisement

Royal commentators, though, saw Harry’s London meeting as meaningful. According to The Blast, Ailsa Anderson, Queen Elizabeth’s former spokeswoman, called it a “massive step in the right direction.” Queen Camilla skipped the tea, a move seen as easing tension after Harry’s past criticisms of her.

Still, not everyone sees the moment as a breakthrough. One insider joked, “Whoever is behind them seems to have mistaken a brief tea and a slice of cake for the Treaty of Versailles.”

FAQs What did Prince Harry gift King Charles during their reunion? A framed family portrait that did not include Meghan Markle.

Where did Prince Harry and King Charles meet? They met at Clarence House in London on September 10.

Advertisement

Has Meghan Markle returned to the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral? No, she has not visited since 2022.

Will Archie and Lilibet see King Charles soon? Insiders say the King wants it, but security concerns remain unresolved.