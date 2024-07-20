Prince Harry has revealed that something was declared during Prince William's wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011, and it was a ‘bare-faced lie’.

Prince Harry has revealed that he had to pretend to be his brother William's best man at the latter's wedding with Kate Middleton. William didn't want him to give a best man's speech, Harry claimed. This revelation highlights the extent of the rift in the Royal Family, which Harry details in his new memoir, Spare.

The book's title refers to the phrase "heir and a spare" spoken by King Charles to Princess Diana at his birth. It quickly became a global bestseller upon its release and caused a stir within the Royal Family, as per The Mirror.

Harry shared in the book that declaring him the "best man" was a "bare-faced lie". It was to avoid media attention on William's two closest friends. "Willy didn't want me giving a best man's speech," the British tabloid quoted Harry as saying in the memoir.

Officially named best man at William and Kate's 2011 wedding, Harry even travelled with William to Westminster Abbey. The Duke of Sussex has stated that his rift with William deepened over a decade ago.

Harry claims that it was all for the show. His brother’s close friends, James Meade and Thomas Van Straubenzee, actually gave the traditional speech at the reception.

The younger brother was only asked to introduce them, not give the speech himself, as per the publication.

‘Prince William was tipsy’ Harry has also claimed in the book that Prince William was tipsy from drinking rum just hours before his 2011 wedding to Kate. The Duke said his brother, while intoxicated, tried to calm his nerves.

Harry mentioned that he told William he was smelling of alcohol and offered him mint sweets to dodge the lingering smell of rum on his breath. These details are part of the 557-page book filled with allegations.

Harry's criticisms of his father, Queen Camilla, Kate and William in the memoir have reportedly affected the Royal Family. However, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace chose not to respond publicly. Royal insiders, nevertheless, claim that Harry's family in the UK are fed up with his repeated allegations.

