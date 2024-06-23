Prince Harry faces another big blow as ’favourite cousin’ is seen joking with Prince William

At one time, it was thought that Eugenie had 'sided' with Harry and Meghan following their fallout from the family

Written By Arshdeep kaur
First Published05:04 PM IST
Princess Eugenie of York during the races
Princess Eugenie of York during the races (Action Images via Reuters)

As Prince Harry's royal ties are cut, his connections in the Royal family are also seeming a little unsteady now. In another reportedly big blow for Harry, his "favourite cousin" Princess Eugenie was recently seen joking around with Prince William. Harry, who had distanced himself from William and most of the royal family, had continued being close to Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

And as for Princess Eugenie, she is believed to be the first royal family member that Harry, the Duke of Sussex introduced Meghan Markle to.

Also Read | Should Harry-Meghan take ‘sole responsibility’ to end feud with royals?

However, this week wasn't a typical week for Harry. At Royal Ascot, Eugenie was reportedly seen joking around with William where the two were all smiles. William was also seen enjoying Eugenie's company and playing with the tassels on her hat.

According to The Mirror report citing a source, William in particular was in high spirits at the event. "One funny incident with Princess Eugenie prompted comparisons with his cheeky youngest son, Prince Louis.”

Also Read | Prince Harry likely to reunite with brother Prince William after years of feud

"At one time, it was thought that Eugenie had 'sided' with Harry and Meghan following their fallout from the family - but she and William looked closer than ever, and they laughed and hugged,” the report added.

At a garden party last month, Eugenie had talked about the importance of "supporting family". The garden party was hosted by Prince William in the absence of King Charles and was attended by non-working members of the royal family, including Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall.

Also Read | Prince Harry may be ’homesick’ but Meghan Markle ’totally focused on...’

"Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country," Eugenie had posted a statement on social media after the event.

However, Eugenie had chosen not to attend Harry's Invictus Games anniversary earlier this month.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsPrince Harry faces another big blow as ’favourite cousin’ is seen joking with Prince William

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

179.85
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-2.5 (-1.37%)

Bharat Electronics

305.00
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-7.05 (-2.26%)

ITC

419.60
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-3.75 (-0.89%)

Vedanta

469.95
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-0.3 (-0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Railtel Corporation Of India

476.20
10:27 AM | 21 JUN 2024
41.8 (9.62%)

Titagarh Rail Systems

1,584.25
10:29 AM | 21 JUN 2024
89.05 (5.96%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

409.70
10:28 AM | 21 JUN 2024
22.35 (5.77%)

Honasa Consumer

449.85
10:26 AM | 21 JUN 2024
23.5 (5.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,710.00218.00
    Chennai
    74,128.00-146.00
    Delhi
    74,637.00-73.00
    Kolkata
    74,128.00-728.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L-0.06
    Chennai
    100.88/L0.03
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue