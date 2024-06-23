At one time, it was thought that Eugenie had 'sided' with Harry and Meghan following their fallout from the family

As Prince Harry's royal ties are cut, his connections in the Royal family are also seeming a little unsteady now. In another reportedly big blow for Harry, his "favourite cousin" Princess Eugenie was recently seen joking around with Prince William. Harry, who had distanced himself from William and most of the royal family, had continued being close to Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

And as for Princess Eugenie, she is believed to be the first royal family member that Harry, the Duke of Sussex introduced Meghan Markle to.

However, this week wasn't a typical week for Harry. At Royal Ascot, Eugenie was reportedly seen joking around with William where the two were all smiles. William was also seen enjoying Eugenie's company and playing with the tassels on her hat.

According to The Mirror report citing a source, William in particular was in high spirits at the event. "One funny incident with Princess Eugenie prompted comparisons with his cheeky youngest son, Prince Louis."

"At one time, it was thought that Eugenie had 'sided' with Harry and Meghan following their fallout from the family - but she and William looked closer than ever, and they laughed and hugged," the report added.

At a garden party last month, Eugenie had talked about the importance of "supporting family". The garden party was hosted by Prince William in the absence of King Charles and was attended by non-working members of the royal family, including Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall.

"Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country," Eugenie had posted a statement on social media after the event.

However, Eugenie had chosen not to attend Harry's Invictus Games anniversary earlier this month.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

