Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's body language in their Netflix docuseries Polo has sparked discussions. Expert Judi James noted Harry's pride in Meghan, who displayed maternal confidence. The series is part of their $100 million Netflix deal, with Meghan briefly appearing during Harry's polo match.

The series, produced under the Sussexes' Archewell banner, is part of their $100 million deal with Netflix, which extends until 2025. Meghan appears briefly in the final episode, which showcases Harry's participation in the Sentebale Polo Challenge held in Florida earlier this year.

During the charity match, the Duke's Royal Salute team triumphed over Maseru, a team led by Harry's close friend, Nacho Figueras. Meghan joined her husband on the field, presenting the winner's trophy and sharing a light-hearted moment with him.

According to James, Harry beamed with pride, stepping back to let Meghan take centre stage, even introducing her as though she were the royal. Meghan receives “a very regal-looking level of status and respect" from Harry, James said.

The Duchess, known for her poise, broke the usual “macho swagger" associated with polo events. Her interaction with Harry, including a quick kiss and a supportive hand on his shoulder, displayed what James described as both “maternal" pride and flirtatious confidence.

"Polo WAGS tend to stay in the wings, sipping mint juleps and waiting to trample the divots at halftime, but Meghan's appearance in this reality-style 'documentary' suggests she cuts through all the macho swagger on display to receive a very regal-looking level of status and respect," James said.

Polo on Netflix A trailer for Polo, released in late November, promised a glimpse into the “fast-paced and glamorous world of polo". However, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl of Vanity Fair expressed doubts about the show’s potential to draw significant viewership.

She noted it might not achieve the same mass appeal as the couple’s previous docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which had unveiled intimate details of their royal exit.