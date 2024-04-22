Prince Harry has reportedly succeeded in his preference to keep their children out of the public eye. This update comes as Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are set to be a part of the upcoming Netflix projects.

Meghan has a more relaxed stance on public exposure of their children. However, Archie (4) and Lilibet (2) will not be featured in the filming of either her lifestyle show or Harry's polo series. This decision aligns with their previous disagreement about how much of their family life should be shared publicly.

“Harry and Meghan have not always agreed on how much they should expose their children to the media, but, in this case, Harry has clearly won," an insider told The Sun.

The Sussexes are producing two separate shows under their substantial deal with Netflix. Meghan’s show will focus on cooking, gardening and socialising. However, it is being shot not at their home but at a neighbouring property in Montecito, the publication added.

On the other hand, Harry is seen actively participating in a series about polo, with recent filming spotted at a charity event in Florida.

The couple's decision to keep Archie and Lilibet out of these series comes after some public appearances in prior Netflix content. Such instances, however, have been limited to brief and controlled settings like official photos.

Harry-Meghan’s change of stance

Harry and Meghan were under the scanner in the past after a number of their public appearances. Their controversial Oprah Winfrey interview and a candid documentary series were not received well by many of the Royal Family loyalists.

The Duke and Duchess seem to have retracted from making further public criticisms of the Royal Family. This change in their approach comes as their extended family, King Charles and Kate Middleton, are going through a health crisis.

Both Charles and Kate have been undergoing cancer treatments. The nature of their ailments, nevertheless, has not been disclosed.

