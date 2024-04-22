Prince Harry has ‘clearly won’ against Meghan Markle over a major decision involving their children; check how: Report
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to make a major decision about their kids, Archie (4) and Lilibet (2). While the Duchess of Sussex had a different point of view, Harry ‘clearly won’.
Prince Harry has reportedly succeeded in his preference to keep their children out of the public eye. This update comes as Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are set to be a part of the upcoming Netflix projects.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message