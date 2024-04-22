Active Stocks
Mon Apr 22 2024 11:46:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.60 0.31%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,518.15 -0.86%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 463.70 2.40%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 971.55 0.87%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 344.25 -1.90%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Prince Harry has ‘clearly won’ against Meghan Markle over a major decision involving their children; check how: Report
BackBack

Prince Harry has ‘clearly won’ against Meghan Markle over a major decision involving their children; check how: Report

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had to make a major decision about their kids, Archie (4) and Lilibet (2). While the Duchess of Sussex had a different point of view, Harry ‘clearly won’.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will feature in Netflix showsPremium
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will feature in Netflix shows

Prince Harry has reportedly succeeded in his preference to keep their children out of the public eye. This update comes as Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are set to be a part of the upcoming Netflix projects.

Also Read: Prince Harry 'hurt’ after cruel rejection by his father King Charles

Meghan has a more relaxed stance on public exposure of their children. However, Archie (4) and Lilibet (2) will not be featured in the filming of either her lifestyle show or Harry's polo series. This decision aligns with their previous disagreement about how much of their family life should be shared publicly.

“Harry and Meghan have not always agreed on how much they should expose their children to the media, but, in this case, Harry has clearly won," an insider told The Sun.

Also Read: Megxit is official: Prince Harry gives up British residency, US is now his ‘new country’

The Sussexes are producing two separate shows under their substantial deal with Netflix. Meghan’s show will focus on cooking, gardening and socialising. However, it is being shot not at their home but at a neighbouring property in Montecito, the publication added.

On the other hand, Harry is seen actively participating in a series about polo, with recent filming spotted at a charity event in Florida.

The couple's decision to keep Archie and Lilibet out of these series comes after some public appearances in prior Netflix content. Such instances, however, have been limited to brief and controlled settings like official photos.

Harry-Meghan’s change of stance

Harry and Meghan were under the scanner in the past after a number of their public appearances. Their controversial Oprah Winfrey interview and a candid documentary series were not received well by many of the Royal Family loyalists.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's net worth is nearly 500 crore: Where do they stand against William, Kate Middleton?

The Duke and Duchess seem to have retracted from making further public criticisms of the Royal Family. This change in their approach comes as their extended family, King Charles and Kate Middleton, are going through a health crisis.

Both Charles and Kate have been undergoing cancer treatments. The nature of their ailments, nevertheless, has not been disclosed.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 22 Apr 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App