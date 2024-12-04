Prince Harry's estrangement from the Royal Family continues to spark debate, as a new documentary explores his withdrawal and strained relationships, particularly with King Charles and Prince William.

Prince Harry, once celebrated as a beloved member of the British Royal Family, continues to draw attention and spark debates nearly five years after stepping down from royal duties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A new documentary titled Harry: The Lost Prince by ZDF aristocracy expert Ulrike Grunewald delves into the complexities surrounding his withdrawal from the monarchy and his current standing with the Royal Family and the public.

Grunewald argues that under current circumstances, Prince Harry has no defined place in the monarchy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There is no place for Harry in the monarchy under the current circumstances," Grunewald told Blue News.

Harry’s strained relationships with King Charles and Prince William have left little room for reconciliation, Grunewald believes. Concerns linger among senior royals that private or sensitive family matters could reappear in interviews or future books.

Harry’s decision to move to California with Meghan Markle and their children has further distanced him from the family, both physically and emotionally. His lack of a residence in the UK symbolises this growing divide, she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prince William, dealing with personal and professional challenges, including his wife Catherine’s cancer battle, revealed that 2024 was “brutal" for him. The added burden of public duties during his father’s illness has left him feeling unsupported.

Grunewald highlighted how William could have benefited from Harry’s presence but asserted that trust issues and past criticisms would make his return unlikely.

“He (William) would have needed brother Harry by his side, but no one in the Royal Family wants to see him (Harry) in the role of the knight in shining armour," the expert said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Grunewald, public opinion about Prince Harry has shifted significantly. Among older Britons, he is largely viewed as a figure of betrayal, with nearly 80% holding a negative perception of him.

No special position for Harry Many blame him for tarnishing the Queen’s final years with his revelations. Even younger Britons, who once admired him for challenging traditional monarchy norms, now criticise him for publishing intimate details about his family, the expert added.