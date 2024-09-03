Prince Harry has no plans to return to UK and resume Royal Family duties: Report

Prince Harry is happy in California with no plans to resume Royal duties in the UK, focusing on new ventures and maintaining some old friendships, The Telegraph reported.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated3 Sep 2024, 11:44 AM IST
Prince Harry has no plans to return to UK and resume Royal Family duties: Report. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP)(RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP)

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is content with his life in California and has no plans to resume Royal duties in the UK, The Telegraph reported citing sources.

Despite his attempts to stay connected with old friends and improve his relationship with King Charles, there is no truth to the rumours that he is considering a return to a formal role within the Royal Family.

Also Read | Prince Harry, overshadowed by Meghan Markle, feels ‘isolated’ in US

Harry is focused on his future in the United States, where he has built a strong circle of friends around his wife, Meghan Markle, and is involved in several new ventures, the publication added.

Harry has kept in touch with a small group of trusted advisers from his time in the UK after moving to the US. These advisers occasionally offer him advice though they are surprised by the idea that he might resume his Royal duties, as per The Telegraph.

They also haven't heard of any plan for his return to the UK, a rumour first mentioned by The Mail. The newspaper suggested that some of the Duke's associates want Ed Lane Fox, his former private secretary, to lead a campaign for his return.

Also Read | Update about Harry’s new edition of Spare likely to relieve Royal Family

Ed Lane Fox is now on the board of the Invictus Games. He has stayed in contact with the Duke. Harry has also remained connected with a few friends from his school days.

Many of the Duke’s friendships faded over time, especially after he married Meghan and moved abroad, as per The Telegraph.

Will Prince Harry be back?

During this period, Harry and Meghan gave several public interviews that criticised his family. However, a few loyal friends have continued to support him. Recently, he reportedly reached out unexpectedly to some newer acquaintances instead of his long-time friends from Eton.

Also Read | Like Harry, Meghan feels people are unfairly picking on her

Prince Harry has expressed a desire to reconcile with the King. However, there are mixed reports from both sides about attempts to communicate and who is avoiding whom, the publication added.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Sep 2024, 11:44 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsPrince Harry has no plans to return to UK and resume Royal Family duties: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    299.30
    11:45 AM | 3 SEP 2024
    2.4 (0.81%)

    Vedanta

    463.50
    11:45 AM | 3 SEP 2024
    0.2 (0.04%)

    Tata Steel

    152.10
    11:45 AM | 3 SEP 2024
    -0.75 (-0.49%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    138.10
    11:44 AM | 3 SEP 2024
    -3.85 (-2.71%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

    2,685.90
    11:36 AM | 3 SEP 2024
    227.8 (9.27%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,534.65
    11:36 AM | 3 SEP 2024
    334.5 (7.96%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,965.00
    11:36 AM | 3 SEP 2024
    134.3 (7.34%)

    Poly Medicure

    2,531.85
    11:36 AM | 3 SEP 2024
    155.25 (6.53%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,013.00-816.00
      Chennai
      73,370.00-315.00
      Delhi
      73,299.00-242.00
      Kolkata
      72,584.00-1,245.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue