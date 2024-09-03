Prince Harry is happy in California with no plans to resume Royal duties in the UK, focusing on new ventures and maintaining some old friendships, The Telegraph reported.

Despite his attempts to stay connected with old friends and improve his relationship with King Charles, there is no truth to the rumours that he is considering a return to a formal role within the Royal Family.

Harry is focused on his future in the United States, where he has built a strong circle of friends around his wife, Meghan Markle, and is involved in several new ventures, the publication added.

Harry has kept in touch with a small group of trusted advisers from his time in the UK after moving to the US. These advisers occasionally offer him advice though they are surprised by the idea that he might resume his Royal duties, as per The Telegraph.

They also haven't heard of any plan for his return to the UK, a rumour first mentioned by The Mail. The newspaper suggested that some of the Duke's associates want Ed Lane Fox, his former private secretary, to lead a campaign for his return.

Ed Lane Fox is now on the board of the Invictus Games. He has stayed in contact with the Duke. Harry has also remained connected with a few friends from his school days.

Many of the Duke’s friendships faded over time, especially after he married Meghan and moved abroad, as per The Telegraph.

Will Prince Harry be back? During this period, Harry and Meghan gave several public interviews that criticised his family. However, a few loyal friends have continued to support him. Recently, he reportedly reached out unexpectedly to some newer acquaintances instead of his long-time friends from Eton.