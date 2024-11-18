Prince Harry heads to Canada on yet another solo trip as Meghan Markle parties in Los Angeles

Prince Harry visited Canada to promote the upcoming Invictus Games, while his wife Meghan Markle was absent. He attended the Grey Cup Festival and emphasized the event's importance for competitors' healing through sport.

Published18 Nov 2024, 08:47 PM IST
Prince Harry heads to Canada on yet another solo trip as Meghan Markle parties in Los Angeles
Prince Harry heads to Canada on yet another solo trip as Meghan Markle parties in Los Angeles(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Prince Harry travelled to Canada this week as he promotes the upcoming Invictus Games — with many noting the continued absense of wife Meghan Markle. The surprise appearance in Vancouver comes mere days after the Duchess of Sussex was spotted partying with friends during the launch of a haircare line for Highbrow Hippie.

The Duke made a surprise appearance at the Grey Cup Festival and also turned sports anchor amid promotions for the Invictus Games. The estranged royal was joined by Invictus Games competitor Wen Nie for the game between Toronto Argonauts and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“This time in less than three months we'll be back for the opening ceremony in February. So that's what we're really excited about. It's really an opportunity for the individuals themselves and their families to heal and rehabilitate through sport,” he told TSN.

Also Read | 2024 US election results pose questions for Harry-Meghan’s future

The surprise interaction came mere days after his wife was spotted attending a launch event for Highbrow Hippie. The brand — cofounded by her close friend Kadi Lee — launched a new haircare line last week during a star-studded event in Los Angeles. Markle incidentally is one of the lead investors for Lee’s new Haircare and Wellness range.

“I am so proud to invest…as a friend and as a female founder. Kadi has a mastery of hair health, and her Highbrow Hippie collection is a perfect reflection of that,” she told InStyle.

Photos of the event that were shared online showed the Duchess posing with Lee as well as fellow hairstylist Serge Normant. She sported a black strapless Khaite top and black pants and accessorised with a gold pendant necklace, gold earrings and Aquazurra shoes.

A source-based report by PEOPLE magazine claimed that Markle was in a “joyful mood” at the event as she danced and celebrated with her friends and even sang along to a gospel choir.

Prince Harry was not in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:18 Nov 2024, 08:47 PM IST
