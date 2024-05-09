Prince Harry hit hard by Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis news, will he meet Princess of Wales during London visit?
Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis news badly affected estranged British royal Prince Harry, who recently arrived in London without his wife Meghan Markle. Once close to the Princess of Wales, Prince Harry was ‘hit hard’ by the cancer diagnosis of Catherine, and would love to reconnect with her, reported Fox News citing author of “The King". However, it is unlikely that he will meet Middleton as Prince William is not “willing to let his brother anywhere near his ailing wife."