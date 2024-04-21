Prince Harry 'hurt’ after cruel rejection by his father King Charles: Report
Prince Harry was reportedly hurt after he was asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage in the UK. Prince Harry, the son of King Charles III and fifth in line to the British throne, recently confirmed he is now a US resident. The UK royals reclaimed the Frogmore Cottage from Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle after he decided to move to California.