Prince Harry 'hurt’ after cruel rejection by his father King Charles: Report

Prince Harry was reportedly hurt after he was asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage in the UK. Prince Harry, the son of King Charles III and fifth in line to the British throne, recently confirmed he is now a US resident. The UK royals reclaimed the Frogmore Cottage from Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle after he decided to move to California.

The Daily Mail report mentioned that Harry's selection of the date to announce his residency in the US coincided with the day the couple was instructed to vacate Frogmore.

Harry and Meghan made California their official home on June 209, 2023. The same day, they were no longer leasing Frogmore Cottage, The Standard Time noted.

"It's over for them in the UK. If they want a residence in the UK they will have to buy one privately," according to a Daily Mail report.

The latest report suggested that Prine Harry was disappointed with this move by his father and called it a "vindictive" act.

The formal acknowledgment underscores the prince’s increasing estrangement from Britain after he and Meghan walked away from royal duties to pursue lucrative media deals in America. Since then, Harry has repeatedly criticized the royal family, including allegations of unconscious racism that were included in a Netflix series and the prince’s autobiography, “Spare."

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have put down roots in the wealthy enclave of Montecito, where they are raising their young son and daughter, Harry is also facing scrutiny about his US residency.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has questioned the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to grant Harry a U.S. visa following admissions of drug use that were included in “Spare."

The foundation, which has asked a judge to force the department to release Harry's immigration file, argues that the prince either lied on his visa application or was given special treatment because a history of drug use would normally disqualify an applicant from being granted a visa.

