Prince Harry is a ’wolf in sheep’s clothing’: Queen Camilla strongly against the Duke’s return to Royal Family

Tensions in the Royal Family persist as Queen Camilla opposes any reconciliation with Prince Harry, who criticized her in his memoir. Reports indicate that King Charles asked Harry and Meghan to leave Frogmore Cottage, viewing Harry's actions as a significant disrespect towards Camilla.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated23 Oct 2024, 07:33 AM IST
Prince Harry is a 'wolf in sheep's clothing': Queen Camilla strongly against the Duke’s return to Royal Family (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)
Prince Harry is a 'wolf in sheep's clothing': Queen Camilla strongly against the Duke's return to Royal Family (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)

Tensions within the Royal Family surrounding Prince Harry seem far from resolved, with Queen Camilla reportedly not in favour of any reconciliation. This comes after reports about Prince William not willing to “forgive” Harry.

Harry, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California with Meghan Markle, has caused further strain with his memoir released in January 2023. In the book, he referred to Camilla as a "wicked stepmother" and accused her of trying to improve her public image.

An insider earlier revealed that King Charles had made a firm decision to ask Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, to leave the Frogmore Cottage after the Duke’s allegations in the book. The source said this was the "last straw" because Harry knew Camilla was a sensitive topic for his father but still ignored it.

"It was the last straw. Harry was well aware how Camilla would be a red line for his father and he crossed with flagrant disregard anyway. The King felt without a doubt it crossed a line – it was the ultimate act of disrespect," the insider told The Mirror.

Queen Camilla on Harry

A source, speaking to Closer Magazine, has now shared that Queen Camilla strongly opposes Harry’s return, even if it's just for a visit. She reportedly has no interest in facing him and refuses to extend any form of forgiveness.

"Not everyone is keen on that idea, but Camilla is opposed to Harry making any sort of return, even for a friendly visit. She doesn’t want to come face to face with him, let alone show him any kind of forgiveness or mercy," the insider added.

The insider went on to say that Camilla views Harry as a "wolf in sheep's clothing", insisting he brings "stress and drama" to situations.

"It’s her belief that any interaction King Charles has with him is only going to be bad for his health and for the family as a whole. If Harry does get the invite back to the UK, he’d be wise to stay far away from Camilla," the insider added.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 07:33 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsPrince Harry is a ’wolf in sheep’s clothing’: Queen Camilla strongly against the Duke’s return to Royal Family

