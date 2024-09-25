Prince Harry is ‘the right kind of leadership that we need’; Duke of Sussex impresses with his philanthropic initiatives

Prince Harry's NYC tour highlights his commitment to philanthropy and conservation. Aditi Mohapatra commended his leadership for the Travalyst campaign, which aims to improve environmental efforts at tourist destinations worldwide.

Updated25 Sep 2024, 10:13 AM IST
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex(AFP)

Prince Harry's public support and campaign is exactly the “right kind of visibility" and “leadership” which is needed for a conservation campaign in travel industry, said Aditi Mohapatra, Vice President of Global Social Impact and Sustainability at the Expedia Group.

The Duke of Sussex is in New York City this week as part of a series of engagements for his patronages and philanthropic initiatives. He is also involved in an awareness campaign, Travalyst, which aims to explore and improve conservation efforts at tourist destinations worldwide.

Applauding Harry's dedication towards philanthophy and his commitment towards the campaign, Aditi Mohapatra told Magazine ‘HELLO!’, “We were able to have a bit of a meet and greet with him, and his support and leadership for this organization is just so amazing.”

Mohapatra also added that Harry's public support and campaign will provide the initiative with the “right kind of visibility” and “leadership.” 

The comments were made during a panel discussion which also featured Sally Davey, Travalyst Chief Executive and Gianni Marostica, Managing Director of Global Business Development at Google.

Prince Harry's NYC tour

Prince Harry began his New York City tour on Monday, September 23. His visit mainly revolves around his engagements with charities close to his heart. During his NYC tour, the Duke appeared on stage at Clinton Global Initiative and also delivered a passionate speech about how imperative it is to tackle the challenges caused by the online world.

He was also the star panellist at the end of a 90-minute session entitled Everything Everywhere All At Once. On Monday, the former royal also took part in an event dedicated to The Halo Trust. The organisation works closely to clear landmines and other explosive devices left behind by conflicts.

The same organisation witnessed a close association with Harry's mother Diana. The then Princess of Wales, worked closely with the organisation before her death, and even walked though an active landmine in Huambo, Angola, in a bid for an international ban.

First Published:25 Sep 2024, 10:13 AM IST
