Prince Harry likely to reunite with brother Prince William after years of feud, all thanks to King Charles!

Prince Harry is likely to return to UK after ending his bitter feud with brother Prince William, followed by pressure from King Charles III, according to reports

Livemint, Written By Sharmila Bhadoria
First Published09:30 AM IST
Prince Harry will likely reunite with his brother, Prince William, following pressure from King Charles. According to reports, he may return to the UK, but would his wife, Meghan Markle, accompany?
Prince Harry will likely reunite with his brother, Prince William, following pressure from King Charles. According to reports, he may return to the UK, but would his wife, Meghan Markle, accompany?(REUTERS)

After years of bitter feud, Prince Harry is likely to reunite with his family in the United Kingdom. The development is expected to be followed after making peace with brother Prince William, driven by "pressure" from King Charles, reported UK Mirror, citing a royal expert.

Also Read | Prince Harry may be ’homesick’ but Meghan Markle ’totally focused on...’

According to the news report, the long bitter feud between the two brothers could end because of King Charles, who wants to spend more time with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lillibet, a royal expert Tom Quihnn told UK Mirror, hinting at a possible reunion of Prince Harry and William in future.

The British monarch is unhappy because he cannot spend more time with his grandchildren, Princess Archie and Princess Lillibet, and is worried because his relationship with the two is limited only to video calls.

Also Read | ‘Desperate’ Meghan Markle ready to reconcile with Kate Middleton

“King Charles has been putting pressure on Harry to do just this as he is angry that his only relationship with his grandchildren so far is via video calls, which Charles hates,” the Mirror quoted Quihnn.

Will Meghan Markle return to the UK with Prince Harry?

The royal expert's comments on Prince Harry might have raised speculations about his return to his homeland, but the main question remains intact about Meghan Markle. Quihnn added that the Duchess of Sussex is unlikely to join her husband following her negative experience with the Royal family.

Also Read | Is Meghan Markle happy with Prince Harry? Suits co-star says…

King Charles might arrange a nearby place in the UK for Prince Harry and his children. With this, William and Kate's children would spend the weekend at Highgrove, and Harry's children could easily join them from their house nearby.

Also Read | Is Meghan Markle returning to Suits? ‘Never say never’, said Prince Harry’s wife

The report also highlighted that the Duchess of Sussex is happy with her life in the UK and has no plans to return from California. The Mirror, citing author Omid Scobie, reported that there are chances that she will never return to the UK. Meghan "never felt at home" in the UK, said the author, adding that she “never wants to set foot again in England.”

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsPrince Harry likely to reunite with brother Prince William after years of feud, all thanks to King Charles!

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

179.85
04:02 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-2.5 (-1.37%)

Vedanta

466.90
04:02 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-3.35 (-0.71%)

Bharat Electronics

313.30
04:02 AM | 21 JUN 2024
1.25 (0.4%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

312.30
04:02 AM | 21 JUN 2024
-0.85 (-0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Zensar Technologies

774.00
04:02 AM | 21 JUN 2024
53.25 (7.39%)

General Insurance Corporation Of India

412.95
04:02 AM | 21 JUN 2024
25.35 (6.54%)

Bayer Cropscience

6,618.00
04:02 AM | 21 JUN 2024
400.65 (6.44%)

Raymond

2,558.80
04:02 AM | 21 JUN 2024
153.3 (6.37%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,533.00538.00
    Chennai
    74,110.00757.00
    Delhi
    73,894.00684.00
    Kolkata
    73,533.00538.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue