Prince Harry is likely to return to UK after ending his bitter feud with brother Prince William, followed by pressure from King Charles III, according to reports

After years of bitter feud, Prince Harry is likely to reunite with his family in the United Kingdom. The development is expected to be followed after making peace with brother Prince William, driven by "pressure" from King Charles, reported UK Mirror, citing a royal expert. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the news report, the long bitter feud between the two brothers could end because of King Charles, who wants to spend more time with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lillibet, a royal expert Tom Quihnn told UK Mirror, hinting at a possible reunion of Prince Harry and William in future.

The British monarch is unhappy because he cannot spend more time with his grandchildren, Princess Archie and Princess Lillibet, and is worried because his relationship with the two is limited only to video calls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“King Charles has been putting pressure on Harry to do just this as he is angry that his only relationship with his grandchildren so far is via video calls, which Charles hates," the Mirror quoted Quihnn.

Will Meghan Markle return to the UK with Prince Harry? The royal expert's comments on Prince Harry might have raised speculations about his return to his homeland, but the main question remains intact about Meghan Markle. Quihnn added that the Duchess of Sussex is unlikely to join her husband following her negative experience with the Royal family.

King Charles might arrange a nearby place in the UK for Prince Harry and his children. With this, William and Kate's children would spend the weekend at Highgrove, and Harry's children could easily join them from their house nearby. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report also highlighted that the Duchess of Sussex is happy with her life in the UK and has no plans to return from California. The Mirror, citing author Omid Scobie, reported that there are chances that she will never return to the UK. Meghan "never felt at home" in the UK, said the author, adding that she “never wants to set foot again in England."

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!