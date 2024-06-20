Prince Harry may be ’homesick’ but Meghan Markle not ready to move to UK: ’She’s totally focused on...’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is reportedly eyeing properties in the UK, "which would allow him to visit more frequently and launch peace talks with his family". As per a Fox News report, Prince Harry, who is currently living in Montecito, California, with his wife Meghan Markle, is said to be "homesick".

Speaking about Markle, Schofield said, "I don’t even think she has any desire to win them [Royal family] over again. Meghan is totally focused on winning over the elite in Hollywood. With jam. And dog treats."

Schofield claimed Markle "feels rejected by the UK and that does not sit well with her."

Prince Harry has had a strained relationship with his family. The prince quit royal duties in 2020 and moved to California with his wife, saying what they said were unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.

Prince Harry rushed to London in February this year for a very brief visit after King Charles III, 75, was diagnosed with a type of cancer. Shortly after his trip to London, Harry told US TV that he thought such health concerns could help bring his family closer.

Price Harry to buy home in the UK? King Charles’ former butler, Grant Harrold, had earlier told the New York Post that Harry had been eyeing properties in the UK. "It’s something that he’s wanted and been thinking about...Now he’s probably made the decision, that’s what he wants. Not having a home in the UK was probably a joint decision initially, but as time goes on, people’s views and decisions can change," Harrold was quoted as saying.

However, Schofield told Fox News that Prince Harry "won’t make any drastic or financial moves until he settles his security issues."