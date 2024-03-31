Prince Harry, Meghan lose ‘Royal' title, just part of ‘Hollywood clique’ in US
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer seen as Royals in America, according to international media. Americans view the Royal family like Disney World, with the couple now part of the Hollywood clique.
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are no longer seen as "Royals" in America, according to international media reports. Their royal status became a question mark following the couple stepping down from their duties in 2020 and settling in California.
