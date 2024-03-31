Prince Harry, Meghan lose ‘Royal' title, just part of ‘Hollywood clique’ in US

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are no longer seen as "Royals" in America, according to international media reports. Their royal status became a question mark following the couple stepping down from their duties in 2020 and settling in California. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The revelation about how Americans look at Prince Harry and actor Meghan was made by Huey Morgan.

The Fun Lovin Criminals star, who hails from New York but lives in the UK has claimed that Harry-Meghan has lost the sparkle when it comes to "loving the Royals".

He said that the Americans see the Royal family like "Disney World" and people are obsessed about their lives. With Prince Harry and Meghan stepping down from their duties, they have now just become a part of the "Hollywood clique," said Huey.

Harry and Meghan are not referred to as his or Her Royal Highness anymore. However, the couple has kept the title of "Duke and Duchess of Sussex". Prince Harry is still the fifth in line to the throne of the United Kingdom. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meghan and Harry live in Montecito, California, a coastal community near Santa Barbara that is home to numerous celebrities. Harry has had a troubled relationship with his family since he quit royal duties in 2020 and moved to America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. The rift was further exacerbated by his 2023 memoir “Spare," in which he spoke about the discrimination he faced after he married Meghan.

Harry was once a popular member of Britain's royal family, long seen as a breath of fresh air in the stilted institution; a young man who got himself into very human scrapes and was open about his mental health struggles.

His marriage to Meghan was an enormous event, and the couple were initially warmly welcomed by the public.

But sentiment turned when stories began to emerge of Meghan's diva-like behavior, which detractors said had fueled Harry's grievances. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The couple has also been criticized for proclaiming their desire to break with the royal family while apparently still trying to cash in on the brand, including in their latest venture, which appears to be selling homeware.

