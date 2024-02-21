 Prince Harry-Meghan Markle back in Canada: Check ‘unseen photo’ of their ‘memorable visit’ | Mint
Prince Harry-Meghan Markle back in Canada: Check 'unseen photo' of their 'memorable visit'
Prince Harry-Meghan Markle back in Canada: Check ‘unseen photo’ of their ‘memorable visit’

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have said that it was ‘meaningful’ for both of them. Check what they said.

Prince Harry, left, and Meghan Markle, second from right, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, raise their hands after a First Nations welcome as they stand with singer Michael Buble, back center, and his wife Luisana during an Invictus Games wheelchair curling training camp in Vancouver, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)Premium
Prince Harry, left, and Meghan Markle, second from right, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, raise their hands after a First Nations welcome as they stand with singer Michael Buble, back center, and his wife Luisana during an Invictus Games wheelchair curling training camp in Vancouver, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Harry and Meghan have shared insights from their trip to Canada. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex expressed immense joy over their return to a nation that holds special significance for them. Their visit was part of the preparations for the upcoming Invictus Games 2025.

The couple was warmly received by the Four Host First Nations during this occasion, which also saw participation from Invictus Games coaches, competitors and their families.

“We loved being back in Canada, a place so meaningful to both of us. It was an honour to be welcomed by the Four Host First Nations, as we marked One Year To Go, together with Invictus coaches, competitors and families," Harry and Meghan exclusively told PEOPLE.

“It filled our hearts to once again be surrounded by Canadian people, food and culture. We felt the Invictus spirit and excitement throughout Whistler and Vancouver, and are so grateful to all our hosts for organising such a memorable visit. We’re counting down the days until we return!" they added.

During the trip, an exclusive dinner event marked their last appearance for the Invictus Games 2025 countdown. This event took place at the Vancouver Convention Centre, where they were seen enjoying the evening, Harry in a sleek suit and Meghan in an elegant gown by a Canadian designer, Greta Constantine, PEOPLE reported.

Prince Harry's London visit

Prince Harry rushed to London from California when he learned about King Charles' cancer. His visit raised hopes for the Royal Family to mend their differences. Despite past differences, people are talking about the possibility of making up again.

After all, King Charles changed his plans after finding out Harry was coming to visit. And, he never does that as he is extremely particular about his schedules.

Published: 21 Feb 2024, 10:09 AM IST
