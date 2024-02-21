Prince Harry-Meghan Markle back in Canada: Check ‘unseen photo’ of their ‘memorable visit’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have said that it was ‘meaningful’ for both of them. Check what they said.
Harry and Meghan have shared insights from their trip to Canada. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex expressed immense joy over their return to a nation that holds special significance for them. Their visit was part of the preparations for the upcoming Invictus Games 2025.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message