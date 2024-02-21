Harry and Meghan have shared insights from their trip to Canada. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex expressed immense joy over their return to a nation that holds special significance for them. Their visit was part of the preparations for the upcoming Invictus Games 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reunion on the cards? Prince Harry leaves UK after visiting King Charles as William takes charge, but there's hope The couple was warmly received by the Four Host First Nations during this occasion, which also saw participation from Invictus Games coaches, competitors and their families.

"We loved being back in Canada, a place so meaningful to both of us. It was an honour to be welcomed by the Four Host First Nations, as we marked One Year To Go, together with Invictus coaches, competitors and families," Harry and Meghan exclusively told PEOPLE.

"It filled our hearts to once again be surrounded by Canadian people, food and culture. We felt the Invictus spirit and excitement throughout Whistler and Vancouver, and are so grateful to all our hosts for organising such a memorable visit. We're counting down the days until we return!" they added.

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer. Who is in line to step up in his absence? During the trip, an exclusive dinner event marked their last appearance for the Invictus Games 2025 countdown. This event took place at the Vancouver Convention Centre, where they were seen enjoying the evening, Harry in a sleek suit and Meghan in an elegant gown by a Canadian designer, Greta Constantine, PEOPLE reported.

Prince Harry's London visit Prince Harry rushed to London from California when he learned about King Charles' cancer. His visit raised hopes for the Royal Family to mend their differences. Despite past differences, people are talking about the possibility of making up again.

King Charles' cancer: Prince Harry flies to London to see father; Meghan Markle stays back in US After all, King Charles changed his plans after finding out Harry was coming to visit. And, he never does that as he is extremely particular about his schedules.

