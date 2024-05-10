Prince Harry, Meghan Markle begin Nigeria visit for Invictus Games after King Charles ‘second snub’
The Nigeria visit came after Prince Harry made a rare public appearance in Britain on Wednesday but couldn't meet his father, King Charles
After his brief visit to the United Kingdom (UK) for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, Prince Harry joined his wife at Heathrow Airport late Thursday night, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Lagos on Friday morning. The Nigeria visit by the Royals came as Prince Harry couldn't meet his father, King Charles, owing to a diary clash.